Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: TG Sheppard soars on 'Midnight in Memphis,' honors Elvis Presley Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
On September 20, veteran country music star TG Sheppard released his highly-anticipated studio offering, "Midnight in Memphis."
This marks his first studio album in 22 years, and it is compelling from start to finish. The CD opens with the enthralling "I Wanna Live Like Elvis" and it is followed by the mid-tempo "Black Coffee." He slows the tempo on the poignant ballad "We Hours," where he showcases his rich, baritone voice.
It is followed by the smooth "Addicted to You" and he tugs at the heart with "Say Hello to Heaven." "I'm a Song" is soothing and heartfelt, while "I Was Losing You" is filled with raw emotions and melancholy.
After the nostalgic title track ballad "Midnight in Memphis," the CD closes with the mid-tempo "Sober" and with the tear-jerker "The Day Elvis Died," which is a fitting homage to the "King of Rock and Roll."
Midnight in Memphis is available on Apple Music and on Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, TG Sheppard delights on this brand new album, Midnight in Memphis. There is a great deal of variety on this studio effort. Sheppard epitomizes the best that the country genre has to offer: authenticity, moving stories, remarkable vocals, and warm lyrics. His rumbling voice is still as smooth as silk. This new collection garners an A rating.
Read More: TG Sheppard chatted with Digital Journal in July of 2019.
More about tg sheppard, Elvis presley, midnight in memphis, Country, Album
 
Latest News
Top News
Poor countries will need to increase carbon footprint to address hunger: study
Review: Ruel charms on 'Free Time' EP, one of the year's best EPs Special
Review: TIFF 2019: ‘How to Build a Girl’ has fun finding her way Special
Blast outside president rally in central Afghanistan kills at least 24
The happiest states in America revealed
Almost entire population of Ecuador has online data leaked
Making waves: US youngsters gear up for climate protests
Chinese official to visit US to prepare for trade talks
Over next two weeks, New York global epicenter of climate fight
Trump says almost sure Iran behind Saudi attacks