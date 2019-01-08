Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country crooner TG Sheppard is back with his first single, "I Wanna Live Like Elvis," in over 20 years. It was released on January 8. Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley, has embraced the new TG Sheppard single, thus giving it her seal of approval. "Much success to an endearing song, my friend," Priscilla told Sheppard about his new song. A veteran country singer-songwriter, Sheppard is listed as one of the "Top 100 Country Artists of All Time" by Billboard Magazine. He felt compelled to record this new tune since Elvis was a long-time friend of his, and the song in itself contains a great deal of his life story, in a little less than four minutes. Sheppard, whose resume includes 21 No. 1 hit singles, had met Elvis Presley at a skating rink in Memphis, Tennessee. Ever since, both artists became dear friends; moreover, Presley gave Sheppard his first tour bus, which gave him the push that he needed to make it on his own in the music industry. This song is the first single from TG Sheppard's forthcoming full-length studio album. "I Wanna Live Like Elvis" is available on The Verdict Overall, the upbeat "I Wanna Live Like Elvis" is clever, witty and funky. There is something in it for everybody, especially those that admired the late "King of Rock 'n' Roll" Elvis Presley. It is extremely well done, and it garners two thumbs up. To learn more about TG Sheppard and his new music, check out his The song's release date coincides with the birthday of Elvis Presley (January 8, 1935), where he would have been 84 years old. He pays a fitting homage to his late friend, Elvis Presley.Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley, has embraced the new TG Sheppard single, thus giving it her seal of approval. "Much success to an endearing song, my friend," Priscilla told Sheppard about his new song.A veteran country singer-songwriter, Sheppard is listed as one of the "Top 100 Country Artists of All Time" by Billboard Magazine. He felt compelled to record this new tune since Elvis was a long-time friend of his, and the song in itself contains a great deal of his life story, in a little less than four minutes.Sheppard, whose resume includes 21 No. 1 hit singles, had met Elvis Presley at a skating rink in Memphis, Tennessee. Ever since, both artists became dear friends; moreover, Presley gave Sheppard his first tour bus, which gave him the push that he needed to make it on his own in the music industry.This song is the first single from TG Sheppard's forthcoming full-length studio album. "I Wanna Live Like Elvis" is available on iTunes Overall, the upbeat "I Wanna Live Like Elvis" is clever, witty and funky. There is something in it for everybody, especially those that admired the late "King of Rock 'n' Roll" Elvis Presley. It is extremely well done, and it garners two thumbs up.To learn more about TG Sheppard and his new music, check out his official website More about tg sheppard, Country, Single, Elvis presley, i wanna live like elvis tg sheppard Country Single Elvis presley i wanna live like el...