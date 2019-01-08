Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: TG Sheppard pays homage to Elvis Presley with new country single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country crooner TG Sheppard is back with his first single, "I Wanna Live Like Elvis," in over 20 years. It was released on January 8.
The song's release date coincides with the birthday of Elvis Presley (January 8, 1935), where he would have been 84 years old. He pays a fitting homage to his late friend, Elvis Presley.
Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley, has embraced the new TG Sheppard single, thus giving it her seal of approval. "Much success to an endearing song, my friend," Priscilla told Sheppard about his new song.
A veteran country singer-songwriter, Sheppard is listed as one of the "Top 100 Country Artists of All Time" by Billboard Magazine. He felt compelled to record this new tune since Elvis was a long-time friend of his, and the song in itself contains a great deal of his life story, in a little less than four minutes.
Sheppard, whose resume includes 21 No. 1 hit singles, had met Elvis Presley at a skating rink in Memphis, Tennessee. Ever since, both artists became dear friends; moreover, Presley gave Sheppard his first tour bus, which gave him the push that he needed to make it on his own in the music industry.
This song is the first single from TG Sheppard's forthcoming full-length studio album. "I Wanna Live Like Elvis" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, the upbeat "I Wanna Live Like Elvis" is clever, witty and funky. There is something in it for everybody, especially those that admired the late "King of Rock 'n' Roll" Elvis Presley. It is extremely well done, and it garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about TG Sheppard and his new music, check out his official website.
More about tg sheppard, Country, Single, Elvis presley, i wanna live like elvis
 
Latest News
Top News
Sears to ask bankruptcy judge to allow liquidation
Seven killed in attack on bar in Mexico tourist resort
Kroger and Microsoft collaborate on digital shelf technology
Nigeria's Buhari accepts setbacks in Boko Haram fight
Mexico detains suspects in shooting attack on resort town bar
Outrage in France as cash pours in for boxer who bashed police
IBM reveals its first commercial quantum computer
Toly Rod talks show at Travesias, digital transformation of music Special
DR Congo opposition candidate warns against 'disguising truth' on election results
SpaceX hints at launching prototype 'Starship' hopper in February