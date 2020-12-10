Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Country music power couple TG Sheppard and Kelly Lang chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their new holiday single "Christmas in Mexico." This song kicks off Sheppard's new licensing deal with Time Life Retail, which will be accompanied with digital reissues of nine of his studio albums that feature 10 of his 21 chart-topping hit singles, and the Iconic Duets album that he recorded with Lang six years ago. The catalog reflects a quarter-century of Sheppard's accomplished career in country music. "That was a special thing for me, especially since Time Life is the greatest, nobody does it better than them," he said. "I am very excited that my music will be with Time Life for the first quarter of next year," he added. Regarding the success of Kelly Lang's Old Soul album, she said, "That caught me off-guard. Everybody enjoys going back in time where they feel safer and more comfortable. It's comfort music for the soul. It has been perceived well and I am very grateful." For their fans and listeners, they concluded about their new Christmas song, "It's a fun song that takes you somewhere. Right now, we all want to be somewhere other than where we are because of COVID. It's a mellow Christmas vacation. We had a blast in the studio putting it together." "Christmas in Mexico" is available on To learn more about Kelly Lang, check out her For more information on Country singer-songwriter TG Sheppard TG Sheppard, Absolute Publicity Read More: Old Soul by Kelly Lang garnered a favorable review from Kelly Lang 2911 Media On their latest holiday single "Christmas in Mexico," Lang said, "TG and I wrote this song several years ago, and he put it out as a single for a different project on an album. We wanted to do something different for a TV show, and we thought it would be a fun duet. We did it on TV and then we recorded it, we are so happy. We used some of our personal home videos for the video, so it has been really fun for us to put that together and it's something different for the band."This song kicks off Sheppard's new licensing deal with Time Life Retail, which will be accompanied with digital reissues of nine of his studio albums that feature 10 of his 21 chart-topping hit singles, and the Iconic Duets album that he recorded with Lang six years ago. The catalog reflects a quarter-century of Sheppard's accomplished career in country music. "That was a special thing for me, especially since Time Life is the greatest, nobody does it better than them," he said."I am very excited that my music will be with Time Life for the first quarter of next year," he added.Regarding the success of Kelly Lang's Old Soul album, she said, "That caught me off-guard. Everybody enjoys going back in time where they feel safer and more comfortable. It's comfort music for the soul. It has been perceived well and I am very grateful."For their fans and listeners, they concluded about their new Christmas song, "It's a fun song that takes you somewhere. Right now, we all want to be somewhere other than where we are because of COVID. It's a mellow Christmas vacation. We had a blast in the studio putting it together.""Christmas in Mexico" is available on Apple Music Spotify , and Amazon Music To learn more about Kelly Lang, check out her official website For more information on TG Sheppard , visit his official homepage : Old Soul by Kelly Lang garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal . It is available on digital service providers by clicking here More about Kelly Lang, tg sheppard, christmas in mexico, Single Kelly Lang tg sheppard christmas in mexico Single