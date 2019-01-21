Email
article imageReview: Terra Bella delivers on new single 'Middle of Nowhere USA'

By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
On January 21, 2019, husband and wife country duo Terra Bella has released their brand new single "Middle of Nowhere USA."
Terra Bella is made up of Joseph and Martina Costa. The lyrics of "Middle of Nowhere USA" are very honest, raw and autobiographical. Anybody who has been from a small town can easily relate to its moving message.
The song was co-written by songwriters Joe Costa and Dustin Huff. It is the third single that is from their full-length studio album, There's A Country Song, which was released in May of 2018. It is the follow-up to their previous singles "Before You" and "Wild One."
Most impressive about their new single "Middle of Nowhere USA" is that it will have its own official music video. Joseph revealed that their music video is in its final stages, and it is "special" to them since it was filmed in their hometown of Visalia, California.
Martina Costa's vocals are reminiscent of Faith Hill (her '90s country music) meets Rebecca Lynn Howard.
"Middle of Nowhere USA" is available on Spotify and on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, "Middle of Nowhere USA" is a warm and nostalgic single. For anybody who is unfamiliar with Terra Bella, it is a great introduction to their artistry and craft. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about country duo Terra Bella and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
