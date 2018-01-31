Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music New York City - On January 31, rising country singer Tegan Marie performed a remarkable set at Opry City Stage in the heart of Times Square in New York City. She kicked off her mini-concert with a medley of The Band Perry's spitfire "DONE." and Bruno Mars' "24K Magic." She went on to introduce her new song "Roots," where she showcased her ability to yodel towards the end. The infectious "Hallelujah Boy" was this journalist's personal favorite song in her set since it haf a retro vibe to it, where the listener could recall Trisha Yearwood ("Xxx's And Ooo's") meets Patty Loveless' "(She Drew a Broken Heart)," and that ought to be taken as a major compliment. It is evident that although Tegan Marie just turned 14 years old, she has an old soul. She also paid homage to country duo Florida Georgia Line with "H.O.L.Y." She revealed that her version had accumulated over 20 million views on Facebook, and rightfully so, since her rendition is quite stunning. Tegan Marie showed her sassy side thanks to her latest radio single "Keep It Lit," which resonated well with her Big Apple audience. After "Smash My Guitar," she delivered a superb cover of Daya's pop hit "Don't Let Me Down," where she made this song her own. Tegan Marie performed this song acoustic, where the listener was afforded the privilege to enjoy her atmospheric voice in its purest form. She also introduced the new song "City Lights," and after overcoming technical difficulties, she accompanied herself on piano for her powerhouse ballad "How to Make a Boy Cry." She closed with a rocking version of "Pink Houses" by John Mellencamp (whom she dubbed as one of her biggest musical heroes), where she played the guitar. For her dynamic live performance, she received a standing ovation from the New York crowd. The Verdict Overall, "Keep It Lit" is available on To learn more about country darling Read More: Tegan Marie's newest country single "Keep It Lit" earned a rave review from This event was hosted by her record label, Warner Music Nashville. NASH FM 94.7 radio personality Katie Neal made the opening remarks and introduced Tegan Marie.She kicked off her mini-concert with a medley of The Band Perry's spitfire "DONE." and Bruno Mars' "24K Magic." She went on to introduce her new song "Roots," where she showcased her ability to yodel towards the end.The infectious "Hallelujah Boy" was this journalist's personal favorite song in her set since it haf a retro vibe to it, where the listener could recall Trisha Yearwood ("Xxx's And Ooo's") meets Patty Loveless' "(She Drew a Broken Heart)," and that ought to be taken as a major compliment. It is evident that although Tegan Marie just turned 14 years old, she has an old soul.She also paid homage to country duo Florida Georgia Line with "H.O.L.Y." She revealed that her version had accumulated over 20 million views on Facebook, and rightfully so, since her rendition is quite stunning. Tegan Marie showed her sassy side thanks to her latest radio single "Keep It Lit," which resonated well with her Big Apple audience.After "Smash My Guitar," she delivered a superb cover of Daya's pop hit "Don't Let Me Down," where she made this song her own. Tegan Marie performed this song acoustic, where the listener was afforded the privilege to enjoy her atmospheric voice in its purest form.She also introduced the new song "City Lights," and after overcoming technical difficulties, she accompanied herself on piano for her powerhouse ballad "How to Make a Boy Cry." She closed with a rocking version of "Pink Houses" by John Mellencamp (whom she dubbed as one of her biggest musical heroes), where she played the guitar. For her dynamic live performance, she received a standing ovation from the New York crowd.Overall, Tegan Marie proved tonight at Opry City Stage that she is poised for country stardom. She showcased her bubbly and charismatic personality, and she deserves to become the next big female star in the modern country genre. This precocious teenager nailed all the vocals, and displayed a tremendous amount of talent. Her full band was equally rocking. Tegan Marie's live set at Opry City Stage earned five out of five stars."Keep It Lit" is available on iTunes To learn more about country darling Tegan Marie and "Keep It Lit," check out her official website , and her Facebook page : Tegan Marie's newest country single "Keep It Lit" earned a rave review from Digital Journal More about Tegan Marie, opry city stage, Country, Keep it lit Tegan Marie opry city stage Country Keep it lit