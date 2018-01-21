Special By By Markos Papadatos 12 hours ago in Music Wantagh - On January 20, Elizabeth Scarborough performed her national Taylor Swift tribute act at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. "Wantagh, you look beautiful tonight," she praised her audience at Mulcahy's. "How are you feeling? I just have one question for you guys: Are you ready to have a good time? Fans were screaming "I love yous" to her, and she reciprocated those remarks. "I love you too. I love coming back here," she said, and continued with "I Knew You Were Trouble." She then took her set back a little bit with "Should've Said No," as purple lights dimmed from the stage. She continued with the sassy and spitfire "Picture to Burn." After an outfit change, the songstress shared that she is from South Carolina, and went on to deliver an acoustic version of "Tim McGraw," where she played her silver acoustic guitar. It was followed by "Our Song" and "You Belong With Me." One of the fan-favorite songs was "Sparks Fly." "Are you ready to keep going?" she asked her Wantagh crowd, and the answer was a resounding yes. She underwent yet another outfit change, where she returned with "Bad Blood," and stated that "Mulcahy's never goes out of style," and rightfully so. Equally fun were "Style," "Blank Space" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," where she really got into the song, as she had the fans waving their hands up in the air. Scarborough's version of "Out of the Woods" was infectious, as her music video played in the background, and she closed with "Shake It Off," where she invited the crowd to dance with her. "Let me hear you scream!" she exclaimed. "Thank you so much. You guys have been wonderful," she concluded. The Verdict Overall, Scarborough kicked off her set on a bold note with "Look What You Made Me Do," which featured some steamy dance moves towards the end. She immediately broke into "...Ready for It?" and the hypnotic "Gorgeous," all of which are songs from Swift's Reputation album."Wantagh, you look beautiful tonight," she praised her audience at Mulcahy's. "How are you feeling? I just have one question for you guys: Are you ready to have a good time?Fans were screaming "I love yous" to her, and she reciprocated those remarks. "I love you too. I love coming back here," she said, and continued with "I Knew You Were Trouble."She then took her set back a little bit with "Should've Said No," as purple lights dimmed from the stage. She continued with the sassy and spitfire "Picture to Burn."After an outfit change, the songstress shared that she is from South Carolina, and went on to deliver an acoustic version of "Tim McGraw," where she played her silver acoustic guitar. It was followed by "Our Song" and "You Belong With Me." One of the fan-favorite songs was "Sparks Fly." "Are you ready to keep going?" she asked her Wantagh crowd, and the answer was a resounding yes.She underwent yet another outfit change, where she returned with "Bad Blood," and stated that "Mulcahy's never goes out of style," and rightfully so. Equally fun were "Style," "Blank Space" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," where she really got into the song, as she had the fans waving their hands up in the air.Scarborough's version of "Out of the Woods" was infectious, as her music video played in the background, and she closed with "Shake It Off," where she invited the crowd to dance with her. "Let me hear you scream!" she exclaimed. "Thank you so much. You guys have been wonderful," she concluded.Overall, Elizabeth Scarborough's Taylor Swift tribute show at Mulcahy's was upbeat and a great deal of fun. The songstress displayed her bubbly personality, and the songs resonated well with her Long Island audience. Scarborough is worth seeing live whenever she comes to town. She seemed more comfortable on stage this year, than her inaugural Mulcahy's performance last year. Her live Taylor Swift set garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about Taylor swift, Tribute, mulcahy's, Elizabeth Scarborough Taylor swift Tribute mulcahy s Elizabeth Scarboroug...