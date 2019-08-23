Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Global music pop star Taylor Swift released her latest studio offering, "Lover" on August 23. It is one of her best albums to date, if not her greatest. "The Man" is bold and unapologetic, while her vocals on "The Archer" are pure as the driven snow. She shows her sassy side on "I Think He Knows," while "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince" is another noteworthy tune on this collection. She picks up the pace with the uptempo "Paper Rings," she is not afraid to showcase her vulnerability on "Cornelia Street." It features a stunning collaboration "Soon You'll Get Better," with The Dixie Chicks, as well as her liberating single " It closes with the heartfelt "It's Nice To Have A Friend" and on a soothing note with "Daylight," which features her atmospheric vocals. Lover is available on The Verdict Overall, It opens with the gentle and calming "I Forgot That You Existed" and it is followed by the mid-tempo and crisp "Cruel Summer." The title track "Lover" is sultry and it has a retro vibe to it. She released the music video for "Lover," which is the No. 1 trending video on YouTube, and rightfully so."The Man" is bold and unapologetic, while her vocals on "The Archer" are pure as the driven snow. She shows her sassy side on "I Think He Knows," while "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince" is another noteworthy tune on this collection.She picks up the pace with the uptempo "Paper Rings," she is not afraid to showcase her vulnerability on "Cornelia Street." It features a stunning collaboration "Soon You'll Get Better," with The Dixie Chicks, as well as her liberating single " Me! " where she is joined by Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco.It closes with the heartfelt "It's Nice To Have A Friend" and on a soothing note with "Daylight," which features her atmospheric vocals.Lover is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Taylor Swift shines on her new seventh studio album, Lover. It displays her growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter, and every song on this 18-track project has its own identity. It garners an A rating. More about Taylor swift, Pop, Album, Lover Taylor swift Pop Album Lover