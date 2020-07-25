Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On July 24, global music superstar Taylor Swift released her eighth album, "folklore," as a surprise, and it was the musical treat that everybody needed in 2020. It opens with the nonchalant, piano-laden "the 1," and it is followed by the soothing "cardigan," which has a haunting vibe to it. Equally moving is "the last great american dynasty," which showcases her storytelling ability like no other. Bon Iver lends his harking vocals on "exile," which is a soaring collaboration made in musical heaven. "my tears ricochet" has a Billie Eilish and stirring vibe to it, which ought to be taken as a compliment. Her voice is atmospheric on "mirrorball", while "seven" is just as remarkable." She picks up the pace with the refreshing "august," and this is me trying" is divine and expressive. She takes her audience on a musical journey with "illicit affairs," while "invisible strings" is more mellow and crisp. She is not afraid to be bold and unfliching on "mad woman" After the glorious, harmonica-driven "betty," it closes with on a fitting note with "peace" and "hoax," where she leaves her fans and listeners yearning for more. The Verdict Overall, Taylor Swift's latest studio offering folkmore is a breath of fresh air. This warm and heartfelt album is highly eclectic encompassing elements of indie, pop, rock, Americana, alternative, folk, country, and adult contemporary music. It is an organic collection that ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. It showcases her tremendous growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter. Swift is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on folklore, and her vulenrability is the listener's reward. folklore will certainly be a big winner at next year's Grammy Awards. There are no filler tracks on this record, and it earns an A rating. Taylor Swift's latest album is available on her Taylor Swift Beth Garrabrant This 16-track collection was produced by Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift; moreover, it includes a collaboration with Bon Iver. It is perhaps her most compelling studio album to date.It opens with the nonchalant, piano-laden "the 1," and it is followed by the soothing "cardigan," which has a haunting vibe to it. Equally moving is "the last great american dynasty," which showcases her storytelling ability like no other.Bon Iver lends his harking vocals on "exile," which is a soaring collaboration made in musical heaven. "my tears ricochet" has a Billie Eilish and stirring vibe to it, which ought to be taken as a compliment. Her voice is atmospheric on "mirrorball", while "seven" is just as remarkable."She picks up the pace with the refreshing "august," and this is me trying" is divine and expressive. She takes her audience on a musical journey with "illicit affairs," while "invisible strings" is more mellow and crisp. She is not afraid to be bold and unfliching on "mad woman"After the glorious, harmonica-driven "betty," it closes with on a fitting note with "peace" and "hoax," where she leaves her fans and listeners yearning for more.Overall, Taylor Swift's latest studio offering folkmore is a breath of fresh air. This warm and heartfelt album is highly eclectic encompassing elements of indie, pop, rock, Americana, alternative, folk, country, and adult contemporary music. It is an organic collection that ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. It showcases her tremendous growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter.Swift is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on folklore, and her vulenrability is the listener's reward. folklore will certainly be a big winner at next year's Grammy Awards. There are no filler tracks on this record, and it earns an A rating.Taylor Swift's latest album is available on her official website and on all digital service providers by clicking here More about Taylor swift, Album, Folklore, bon iver Taylor swift Album Folklore bon iver