Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music East Rutherford - On July 22, 2018, global music star Taylor Swift performed at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, for an excellent turnout. This was her third and final "Reputation" show at this venue. It was also great to hear her do songs from her latest studio offering Reputation, such as its lead single "Look What You Made Me Do," a crisp version of " The third segment of her show was perhaps the most compelling from a musical standpoint. She began singing "Delicate," and followed it up with "Shake It Off," where she was joined on stage with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello. Equally noteworthy was her acoustic version of "So It Goes..." The highlight moment was when she performed "Enchanted" as her surprise song of the night, which ironically enough, is this journalist's all-time favorite Taylor Swift recording. She accompanied herself on acoustic guitar and proved that she has the voice of an angel, as everybody sang along with her. "Blank Space" was another fan-favorite song, but "Bad Blood" and "Should've Said No" were powerhouse anthems that stole the show. After "Don't Blame Me," she delivered on piano on "Long Live," as well as "New Year's Day," the latter of which is easily the greatest track on her Reputation album, especially since it is filled with raw emotions. She closed her lengthy set with her multi-week chart-topper "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things." The Verdict Overall, Taylor Swift gave MetLife Stadium in New Jersey a night of music to remember. It is no wonder that she is the biggest and most popular name in the contemporary music scene. Her vocals were smooth and heavenly. She was a charismatic and dynamic performer who was born to entertain; moreover, the entire production was stellar. Her live show in New Jersey garnered an A rating. Swift had the latest state-of-the-art technology for her "Reputation" tour, and the production was grand scale and top notch. She kicked off her elaborate set with her smash hit "...Ready for It?" and it was followed by "I Did Something Bad" and a sultry rendition of "Gorgeous." She also took her fans on a trip down memory lane to such early classics as "Style," "Love Story" and "You Belong with Me."It was also great to hear her do songs from her latest studio offering Reputation, such as its lead single "Look What You Made Me Do," a crisp version of " End Game ," sans Ed Sheeran, and "King of My Heart." She interacted well with the fans throughout the night and made them feel at home.The third segment of her show was perhaps the most compelling from a musical standpoint. She began singing "Delicate," and followed it up with "Shake It Off," where she was joined on stage with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello. Equally noteworthy was her acoustic version of "So It Goes..." The highlight moment was when she performed "Enchanted" as her surprise song of the night, which ironically enough, is this journalist's all-time favorite Taylor Swift recording. She accompanied herself on acoustic guitar and proved that she has the voice of an angel, as everybody sang along with her."Blank Space" was another fan-favorite song, but "Bad Blood" and "Should've Said No" were powerhouse anthems that stole the show. After "Don't Blame Me," she delivered on piano on "Long Live," as well as "New Year's Day," the latter of which is easily the greatest track on her Reputation album, especially since it is filled with raw emotions.She closed her lengthy set with her multi-week chart-topper "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things."Overall, Taylor Swift gave MetLife Stadium in New Jersey a night of music to remember. It is no wonder that she is the biggest and most popular name in the contemporary music scene. Her vocals were smooth and heavenly. She was a charismatic and dynamic performer who was born to entertain; moreover, the entire production was stellar. Her live show in New Jersey garnered an A rating. More about Taylor swift, Reputation, New jersey, Music Taylor swift Reputation New jersey Music