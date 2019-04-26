On April 26, global music star Taylor Swift released her brand new single "ME!" where she collaborates with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.
The upbeat and mid-tempo song is the lead single from her forthcoming seventh studio album. Both artists co-wrote the tune with Joel Little, who also served as its producer.
The pastel-drenched "ME!" music video was directed by Dave Meyers and Swift. It begins with Urie and Swift talking in French, and it immerses the viewer into a colorful world. The music video is quite whimsical, vibrant and well-crafted.
"ME!" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco deliver on their new "ME!" collaboration. The song and the music video are worth more than just a passing glance, and it is a duet made in pop music heaven. Hopefully, Swift and Urie will work more together in the future. "ME!" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Taylor Swift and her music, check out her official homepage.