Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie stun on upbeat 'Me!' single and video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On April 26, global music star Taylor Swift released her brand new single "ME!" where she collaborates with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.
The upbeat and mid-tempo song is the lead single from her forthcoming seventh studio album. Both artists co-wrote the tune with Joel Little, who also served as its producer.
The pastel-drenched "ME!" music video was directed by Dave Meyers and Swift. It begins with Urie and Swift talking in French, and it immerses the viewer into a colorful world. The music video is quite whimsical, vibrant and well-crafted.
"ME!" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco deliver on their new "ME!" collaboration. The song and the music video are worth more than just a passing glance, and it is a duet made in pop music heaven. Hopefully, Swift and Urie will work more together in the future. "ME!" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Taylor Swift and her music, check out her official homepage.
More about Taylor swift, Brendon Urie, Me, Single, upbeat
 
Latest News
Top News
Huawei leak scandal rocks Britain's bickering government
Scientists extract speech directly from the brain
Review: Rob Thomas releases captivating album 'Chip Tooth Smile' Special
With 'swagger,' Pompeo navigates tightrope between Trump and world
Op-Ed: Who’s afraid of China’s Belt and Road? Guess
US tells pro-Maduro protesters to leave Venezuelan embassy
Review: Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie stun on upbeat 'Me!' single and video Special
In new S. Africa, some in 'Coloured' community nostalgic for apartheid
North Korea's Kim says US acting in 'bad faith'
After breaching $5,500 again bitcoin plunges to almost $5,000