Global music star Taylor Swift has released her new music video for "End Game," where she collaborates with Ed Sheeran and Future. "End Game" is a track on her latest studio album, Reputation. Her music video was directed by long-time collaborator, director Joseph Kahn, and it includes some hidden messages in it, which add to its appeal. The music video displays Swift hanging out on a fancy yacht in Miami with rapper Future, as well as Ed Sheeran at a club in Tokyo, and spending time with her friends in London. In a scene in Miami, Future and Swift are riding in an expensive car with a "13" license plate, thus implying her favorite number; moreover, it also has several snake references, such as wearing a snake suit while she is riding on a motorcycle and playing a "Snake" game. This past December, Swift performed "End Game" live with British music star Ed Sheeran at Z100's Jingle Ball show in New York City. Overall, Taylor Swift's music video for "End Game" is clever and extremely well-done; moreover, it helps elevate the song to a higher level. It garners two thumbs up.