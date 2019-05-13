Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music In May of 2019, platinum pop star Taylor Dayne releases her new single "Live Without," where she collaborates with the Los Angeles-based artist Avedon. Particularly impressive about Dayne is that she just celebrated her 30th anniversary in the music business, and her music is as relevant as ever. She has had 17 singles and earned three Grammy nominations and an American Music Award (AMA) along the way. Her breakthrough album, Tell It To My Heart, which featured her smash title track single, was nominated for the Grammy Award for "Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female," while "I"ll Always Love You" was nominated for "Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female." The songstress has sold in excess of 75 million units worldwide. Rolling Stone Magazine and Billboard have both recognized Dayne as one of the greatest female dance artists of all time. This refreshing new song is a fitting homage to her three-decade career in the business. "Live Without," featuring To learn more about Taylor Dayne and her music, check out her It is great to hear new music from dance music queen Taylor Dayne. The song has a retro vibe to it and an infectious dance beat to it, coupled with sassy and sultry vocals. "Live Without" is a high-octane dance anthem that will be a great banger for nightclubs and festivals. It encompasses elements of dance, rock, soul, R&B, adult contemporary, pop and even disco.Particularly impressive about Dayne is that she just celebrated her 30th anniversary in the music business, and her music is as relevant as ever. She has had 17 singles and earned three Grammy nominations and an American Music Award (AMA) along the way.Her breakthrough album, Tell It To My Heart, which featured her smash title track single, was nominated for the Grammy Award for "Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female," while "I"ll Always Love You" was nominated for "Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female." The songstress has sold in excess of 75 million units worldwide.Rolling Stone Magazine and Billboard have both recognized Dayne as one of the greatest female dance artists of all time. This refreshing new song is a fitting homage to her three-decade career in the business."Live Without," featuring Avedon , is available on iTunes and on Spotify . It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Taylor Dayne and her music, check out her official website More about taylor dayne, Avedon, Single, Pop, live without taylor dayne Avedon Single Pop live without