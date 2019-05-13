Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Taylor Dayne releases vivacious single 'Live Without' with Avedon Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
In May of 2019, platinum pop star Taylor Dayne releases her new single "Live Without," where she collaborates with the Los Angeles-based artist Avedon.
It is great to hear new music from dance music queen Taylor Dayne. The song has a retro vibe to it and an infectious dance beat to it, coupled with sassy and sultry vocals. "Live Without" is a high-octane dance anthem that will be a great banger for nightclubs and festivals. It encompasses elements of dance, rock, soul, R&B, adult contemporary, pop and even disco.
Particularly impressive about Dayne is that she just celebrated her 30th anniversary in the music business, and her music is as relevant as ever. She has had 17 singles and earned three Grammy nominations and an American Music Award (AMA) along the way.
Her breakthrough album, Tell It To My Heart, which featured her smash title track single, was nominated for the Grammy Award for "Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female," while "I"ll Always Love You" was nominated for "Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female." The songstress has sold in excess of 75 million units worldwide.
Rolling Stone Magazine and Billboard have both recognized Dayne as one of the greatest female dance artists of all time. This refreshing new song is a fitting homage to her three-decade career in the business.
"Live Without," featuring Avedon, is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Taylor Dayne and her music, check out her official website.
More about taylor dayne, Avedon, Single, Pop, live without
 
Latest News
Top News
Bitcoin still on a bull run as it breaks through $7,500 again
Melanie C announces new solo music, to embark on Pride world tour
Op-Ed: China retaliation in trade war causes stock market plunge
Review: Glenda Jackson mesmerizes as 'King Lear' on Broadway Special
Britain's Trump? Farage surges on Brexit discontent
Meet Andrew McCuiston: President of the Goldfish Swim School Special
Amazon's new robots pushing employees toward package deliveries
Swedish fintech startup devises credit card for sustainability
415.26 parts per million: CO2 levels hit historic high
German police find two more bodies linked to crossbow killings