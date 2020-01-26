Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music On January 26, veteran country star Tanya Tucker has a major reason to be proud. She took home two well-deserved Grammy Awards. "Bring My Flowers Now," which she co-wrote with Brandi Carlile and The Twins (Tim and Phil Hanseroth), won for "Best Country Song," and While I'm Livin' was named "Best Country Album." "Thank you so much," Tucker remarked in her acceptance speech. She shared that she has been in the music business for almost five decades, and she had many dreams. "It is still unbelievable to me that I would have a few firsts left," she said. "This is my first win, I can't believe it." She admitted that the last year was a "wild ride" for her, and she went on to thank her "young and talented" management team (Sawyer & Garner), her record label, her publicity team (Scott Adkins and "No matter how young or how old you are, never stop following your dreams," she underscored. "Keep going," she said, and also expressed her gratitude to her fans for always bringing her flowers while out on the road touring. To learn more about This is quite a milestone for Tucker since she has been nominated 14 times, with her first nomination being 47 years ago for "Delta Dawn.""Bring My Flowers Now," which she co-wrote with Brandi Carlile and The Twins (Tim and Phil Hanseroth), won for "Best Country Song," and While I'm Livin' was named "Best Country Album.""Thank you so much," Tucker remarked in her acceptance speech. She shared that she has been in the music business for almost five decades, and she had many dreams. "It is still unbelievable to me that I would have a few firsts left," she said. "This is my first win, I can't believe it."She admitted that the last year was a "wild ride" for her, and she went on to thank her "young and talented" management team (Sawyer & Garner), her record label, her publicity team (Scott Adkins and Adkins Publicity ), as well as her producers Brandi Carlisle and Shooter Jennings for believing in her."No matter how young or how old you are, never stop following your dreams," she underscored. "Keep going," she said, and also expressed her gratitude to her fans for always bringing her flowers while out on the road touring.To learn more about Tanya Tucker and her music, check out her official website More about tanya tucker, Grammy, Country, Award tanya tucker Grammy Country Award