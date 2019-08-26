Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 23, veteran country star Tanya Tucker released her latest studio offering, "While I'm Livin'," on Fantasy Records. Her interpretation of Miranda Lambert's power-ballad "The House That Built Me" is emotional and haunting, and equally captivating is "High Ridin’ Heroes." After "Rich," it closes with the refreshing and carefree "Seminole Wind Calling" and the stirring, piano-driven ballad "Bring My Flowers Now." While I'm Livin' by Tanya Tucker is available on The Verdict Overall, Tanya Tucker's new album While I'm Livin' is country as grits and sheer bliss. She possesses one of the most timeless, distinct voices in the genre, and her music is still relevant today. If country music had a leading lady, Tanya Tucker would be its fairy godmother, and rightfully so. Grab a bottle of wine and allow Tanya Tucker to lure you in with While I'm Livin'. This career-defining album garners an A rating. To learn more about Tanya Tucker and her new music, check out her This collection was produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. Tucker is still able to reign supreme in the country music throne. It opens on a liberating note with "Mustang Ridge," which features her rich, raspy vocals, and it is followed by the expressive story song "The Wheels of Laredo."Her interpretation of Miranda Lambert's power-ballad "The House That Built Me" is emotional and haunting, and equally captivating is "High Ridin’ Heroes."After "Rich," it closes with the refreshing and carefree "Seminole Wind Calling" and the stirring, piano-driven ballad "Bring My Flowers Now."While I'm Livin' by Tanya Tucker is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Tanya Tucker's new album While I'm Livin' is country as grits and sheer bliss. She possesses one of the most timeless, distinct voices in the genre, and her music is still relevant today. If country music had a leading lady, Tanya Tucker would be its fairy godmother, and rightfully so.Grab a bottle of wine and allow Tanya Tucker to lure you in with While I'm Livin'. This career-defining album garners an A rating.To learn more about Tanya Tucker and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about tanya tucker, Country, Album, while i'm livin' tanya tucker Country Album while i m livin