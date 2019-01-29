Email
article imageReview: Switchfoot will melt your heart with new album 'Native Tongue' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On January 18, the acclaimed rock band Switchfoot released their latest studio album "Native Tongue" via their record label, Fantasy Records.
The CD opens with the mid-tempo yet rocking "Let It Happen," and it is followed by the catchy title cut "Native Tongue," as well as "All I Need," which is pure ear candy.
Jon Foreman's crisp vocals on "Wonderful Feeling" are smooth as silk, and equally anthemic is the inspirational "The Strength to Let Go." Songstress Kaela Sinclair lends her atmospheric voice on "The Hardest Art," and she compliments Foreman quite elegantly.
After the melodically-stunning "Oxygen," it closes with the liberating "We're Gonna Be Alright," and on a fitting note with the piano-driven ballad "You're the One I Want," where they leave their fans wanting to hear more.
Native Tongue is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, this new album by Switchfoot is very versatile and distinct, and it proves that they are constantly evolving sonically and lyrically with their music. This is a bold and brave studio effort, where the band was not afraid to take risks, and these risks were well worth it in the end. Native Tongue is a breath of fresh air, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about the Grammy award-winning rock group Switchfoot, check out their official website.
