Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-winning rock group Switchfoot is back stronger than ever with their new music video for the mid-tempo song "Native Tongue." Judging from this vivacious, rocking track, their new studio effort will explore new themes, sounds, and textures, which will be well-received by their dedicated fans. To support this new album, Switchfoot will be embarking on their North American tour, which will begin on February 14 in Asheville, North Carolina, and it will wrap up on April 13 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, British Colombia. On February 23, they will be playing at Native Tongue is available for pre-order on The Verdict Overall, it is great to have new Switchfoot music out. "Native Tongue" is a keeper, and hopefully, the remaining 13 songs on their new album will be equally impressive and compelling. "Native Tongue" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about Grammy award-winning rock band Switchfoot, their tour dates and their new music, check out their This song is the title track of their highly-anticipated eleventh full-length studio album, which will be released on January 18, 2019, via their record label, Fantasy Records.Judging from this vivacious, rocking track, their new studio effort will explore new themes, sounds, and textures, which will be well-received by their dedicated fans.To support this new album, Switchfoot will be embarking on their North American tour, which will begin on February 14 in Asheville, North Carolina, and it will wrap up on April 13 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, British Colombia. On February 23, they will be playing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. Colony House and Tyson Motsenbocker will serve as Switchfoot's opening acts.Native Tongue is available for pre-order on iTunes Overall, it is great to have new Switchfoot music out. "Native Tongue" is a keeper, and hopefully, the remaining 13 songs on their new album will be equally impressive and compelling. "Native Tongue" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Grammy award-winning rock band Switchfoot, their tour dates and their new music, check out their official website More about switchfoot, Native Tongue, Video, Rock switchfoot Native Tongue Video Rock