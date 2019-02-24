Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - On February 23, Grammy award-winning rock band Switchfoot headlined The Paramount in Huntington, New York, as part of their "Native Tongue" Tour. Other noteworthy songs included the nonchalant "Take My Fire," "I Won't Let You Go," "Love Alone Is Worth the Fight" and "The Shadow Proves The Sunshine," whose lyrics were pure poetry. After "Needle and Haystack Life," the band closed with "Dare You to Move," where they left their fans wanting to hear more. For their encore, Switchfoot returned to perform the title cut of their latest studio offering, " Their critically-acclaimed album Native Tongue is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Switchfoot and their tour dates, check out their Read More: Jon Foreman of Switchfoot chatted with The band kicked off their high-energy set with "Let It Happen," from their new CD, and they immediately broke into the soaring "Meant to Live" and the mid-tempo "Voices," the latter of which was reminiscent of an Imagine Dragons tune and that should be taken as a compliment.Other noteworthy songs included the nonchalant "Take My Fire," "I Won't Let You Go," "Love Alone Is Worth the Fight" and "The Shadow Proves The Sunshine," whose lyrics were pure poetry.After "Needle and Haystack Life," the band closed with "Dare You to Move," where they left their fans wanting to hear more.For their encore, Switchfoot returned to perform the title cut of their latest studio offering, " Native Tongue ," as well as a snippet of "Hope Is the Anthem," and "Where I Belong."Their critically-acclaimed album Native Tongue is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Switchfoot had the Long Island crowd with them every step of the way at The Paramount. Jon Foreman's voice is a true force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Their show proved that they sound better live than they do in their recordings and those are solid to begin with. Their concert at The Paramount garnered an A rating.To learn more about Switchfoot and their tour dates, check out their official website : Jon Foreman of Switchfoot chatted with Digital Journal about their Native Tongue album and tour. He also spoke about the impact of technology on the music business. More about switchfoot, Long island, the paramount, Rock, Band switchfoot Long island the paramount Rock Band Native Tongue