Baker
showcases his rich, crisp vocals on "Six," which he premiered exclusively on Parade
. The song is stirring with a sultry vibe to it. He co-wrote the song with Nathan Evans.
"Six" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
In "Six," Baker tackles the serious subject matter of love and loss with much delicacy and sentimentalism. Its lyrics stand out by a mile. The Swiss artist is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.
Baker has served as the opening act for global music star Shania Twain on her 2018 world tour.
The Verdict
Overall, Bastian Baker
continues to impress with the new music that he puts out. "Six" is no different. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is a substantial indication that Baker's fans and listeners are in for a true musical experience once his album comes out. He deserves to become the next big thing in the contemporary music business. "Six" garners an A rating.
