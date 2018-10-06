Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Swiss music star Bastian Baker will blow you away with 'Six' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     7 hours ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Bastian Baker is back with his new song "Six," which is from his upcoming studio album that will be released on October 26.
Baker showcases his rich, crisp vocals on "Six," which he premiered exclusively on Parade. The song is stirring with a sultry vibe to it. He co-wrote the song with Nathan Evans.
"Six" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
In "Six," Baker tackles the serious subject matter of love and loss with much delicacy and sentimentalism. Its lyrics stand out by a mile. The Swiss artist is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.
Baker has served as the opening act for global music star Shania Twain on her 2018 world tour.
The Verdict
Overall, Bastian Baker continues to impress with the new music that he puts out. "Six" is no different. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is a substantial indication that Baker's fans and listeners are in for a true musical experience once his album comes out. He deserves to become the next big thing in the contemporary music business. "Six" garners an A rating.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with rising music star Bastian Baker.
More about Bastian Baker, Six, Song, Swiss, Shania twain
 
Latest News
Top News
Thanksgiving Day in Canada and the US — The same, but different
Thousands gather across Europe to back migrant rescue ship
Op-Ed: Glenn Close in 'The Wife' should win the 'Best Actress' Oscar
Banksy shocks art world by shredding £1 mn work at auction
Raleigh Keegan makes Nashville's '25 Most Beautiful People' list
Nigeria president to run for second term with party endorsement
Brett Kavanaugh confirmed as Associate Justice to Supreme Court
Toronto Smart City adviser resigns over data concerns
Review: Michael Andrew sets personal bests at FINA World Cup in Budapest Special
Review: The Monkees' Micky Dolenz talks Neil Diamond tribute and future Special