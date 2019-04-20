In April of 2019, international singing sensation Susan Boyle made a major comeback on "Britain's Got Talent." She performs on the same stage that catapulted her into a worldwide star.
Boyle delivered a powerhouse performance of "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Misérables, which was just as nostalgic, powerful and compelling as the first time we ever heard her sing. Boyle continues to sing with a great deal of heart and conviction, and she has moved audiences from all over the globe along the way. Judge Simon Cowell went up on stage to congratulate her for yet another marvelous performance.
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Boyle competed on America's Got Talent: The Champions, which are known as the "Olympics of Got Talent," where she sang "I Dreamed a Dream" once again.
Boyle's forthcoming studio album, Ten, is available for pre-order on iTunes and on Amazon Music. It will be released on May 31.
It is evident that the last decade has been quite the journey for Susan Boyle, and the audience ought to look forward to the next 10 years and beyond.
To learn more about Susan Boyle and her music, check out her official homepage.
