The song has a retro vibe to it, and it is a match made in electronic heaven. The lyrics of "Life After You" are optistmic and uplifting, and RANI's vocals are spitfire and sassy. Its beat-heavy backdrop is sheer bliss as well.A fun fact was that Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano had met RANI during a writing camp and wrote the song in the Armada studio."Life After You" by Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano and RANI is available on Spotify Amazon Music , and on Apple Music . It garners four out of five stars, and it is worth more than just a passing glance.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano back in May of 2020 about "Pray" and being quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.