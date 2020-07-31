Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano and RANI superb on 'Life After You' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Hit electronic duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano have joined forces with vocalist RANI on their energized new track "Life After You."
The song has a retro vibe to it, and it is a match made in electronic heaven. The lyrics of "Life After You" are optistmic and uplifting, and RANI's vocals are spitfire and sassy. Its beat-heavy backdrop is sheer bliss as well.
A fun fact was that Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano had met RANI during a writing camp and wrote the song in the Armada studio.
"Life After You" by Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano and RANI is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and on Apple Music. It garners four out of five stars, and it is worth more than just a passing glance.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano back in May of 2020 about "Pray" and being quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More about Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Rani, life after you
 
Latest News
Top News
South Korean general sacked over defector's return
New AI aims to remove racism online
Unlikely alliance against Corfu luxury resort
Chatting with Johanna Duplantis: Rising teen pole vaulter Special
Review: Ryan Clark rocks on 'Trust Me With Your Love' country single Special
Refugees freed from Greek camp 'hell' left homeless
Nepal reopens Everest despite pandemic uncertainty
Gloomy mood in war-torn Libya on eve of Eid al-Adha
Nancy Berger, Cosmopolitan Publishing Director, talks 'Hauliday' Special
Pentagon argues the need for a new nuclear weapon