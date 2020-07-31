Hit electronic duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano have joined forces with vocalist RANI on their energized new track "Life After You."
The song has a retro vibe to it, and it is a match made in electronic heaven. The lyrics of "Life After You" are optistmic and uplifting, and RANI's vocals are spitfire and sassy. Its beat-heavy backdrop is sheer bliss as well.
A fun fact was that Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano had met RANI during a writing camp and wrote the song in the Armada studio.
"Life After You" by Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano and RANI is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and on Apple Music. It garners four out of five stars, and it is worth more than just a passing glance.
