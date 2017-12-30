Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Music New York - On December 30, Strawberry Fields performed at B.B. King Blues Club in New York City, where they put on the Ultimate Beatles experience. It was a very organized show, and they had the audience (which was an equal balance of elderly and younger crowd) stand up, and dance with them. They brought their fans back to simpler times thanks to the extraordinary music of The Beatles, which is indeed timeless. Strawberry Fields did an excellent job bringing these songs to life. All four musicians were sensational as John Lennon (Tony Garofalo), Paul McCartney (Billy Ray), George Harrison (John Korba) and Ringo Starr (Michael Bellusci), and they deserve to be commended for a job well done. Without giving too much away, this is a tribute show that is a must for any Beatles or classic rock fan. They will certainly not be disappointed. The Verdict Overall, Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Strawberry Fields was able to take their audience on a musical journey through time, by covering some of The Beatles' biggest hits. They promptly took the stage at 12:05 p.m., they introduced themselves dressed as The Beatles, and resembled them thanks to their suits and wigs.It was a very organized show, and they had the audience (which was an equal balance of elderly and younger crowd) stand up, and dance with them. They brought their fans back to simpler times thanks to the extraordinary music of The Beatles, which is indeed timeless. Strawberry Fields did an excellent job bringing these songs to life. All four musicians were sensational as John Lennon (Tony Garofalo), Paul McCartney (Billy Ray), George Harrison (John Korba) and Ringo Starr (Michael Bellusci), and they deserve to be commended for a job well done.Without giving too much away, this is a tribute show that is a must for any Beatles or classic rock fan. They will certainly not be disappointed.Overall, Strawberry Fields is highly recommended seeing live. They are truly as good as it gets, especially when it comes to The Beatles and their musical catalog. There is something in it for everybody. Their nostalgic live show at B.B. King Blues Club garnered an A rating.: Digital Journal chatted with Tony Garofalo about his Beatles tribute act Strawberry Fields. More about Strawberry Fields, BB King, blues club, New york, Beatles Strawberry Fields BB King blues club New york Beatles