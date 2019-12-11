Sting
sang a refreshing version of his signature song "Englishman in New York," as a duet with reggae star Shaggy, and it was followed by his 1987 single "We'll Be Together."
A video message from Peter Gabriel appeared on the giant televised screen, where he apologized for not being there, however, Sting honored him with a moving rendition of "Sledgehammer," which was irresistible.
Sting was also a part of the all-star grand finale, where they sang Journey's inspirational "Don't Stop Believin'."
The Verdict
Overall, Sting's set was charming and compelling at The Concert for the Rainforest Fund. He garnered a standing ovation for a job well done.
Other artists that delivered superb sets during The Concert for the Rainforest Fund included Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox of Eurythmics
, as well as Rock and Roll Hall of Famers John Mellencamp
and Bruce Springsteen.
