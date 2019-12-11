Email
article imageReview: Sting delights at The Concert for the Rainforest Fund in New York Special

By Markos Papadatos     50 mins ago in Music
On December 9, global music star Sting performed at New York's Beacon Theatre as part of The Concert for the Rainforest Fund.
Sting sang a refreshing version of his signature song "Englishman in New York," as a duet with reggae star Shaggy, and it was followed by his 1987 single "We'll Be Together."
A video message from Peter Gabriel appeared on the giant televised screen, where he apologized for not being there, however, Sting honored him with a moving rendition of "Sledgehammer," which was irresistible.
Sting was also a part of the all-star grand finale, where they sang Journey's inspirational "Don't Stop Believin'."
The Verdict
Overall, Sting's set was charming and compelling at The Concert for the Rainforest Fund. He garnered a standing ovation for a job well done.
Other artists that delivered superb sets during The Concert for the Rainforest Fund included Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox of Eurythmics, as well as Rock and Roll Hall of Famers John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen.
To learn more about acclaimed British singer-songwriter Sting, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Sting, The Concert for The Rainforest Fund, New york
 
