Sting and Shaggy are back with their brand new music video for "Gotta Get Back My Baby," which is one of their most addicting songs to date.
Their light-hearted video, directed by Michael Garcia, features a cameo from Golden Globe-nominated actor Steven Bauer, known for his acting work on Breaking Bad and Scarface. The song is a track on their joint album, 44/876, and it was co-produced by Teflon and Martin Kierszenbaum.
Their song's music video takes place in Miami and it showcases Sting and Shaggy acting as detectives with actor Steven Bauer playing their captain. It was inspired by witty classic buddy-cop television shows and films. Both cops are on a mission to find the fugitive Roxy, which is entertaining and fun.
In his interview with Digital Journal, Shaggy listed "Gotta Get Back My Baby" as one of his favorite tracks on their album.
"Gotta Get Back My Baby" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Sting and Shaggy are impressive on their new music video for "Gotta Get Back My Baby." Their vocals are mellow and crisp, thus blending well together to produce a magical reggae vocal event. They never disappoint, and this new music video garners an A rating.
For more information on Sting and Shaggy's tour dates, check out Sting's official homepage.