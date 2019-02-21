Email
article imageReview: Sting and Shaggy captivate on 'Just One Lifetime' music video Special

By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Music
On February 21, international music stars Sting and Shaggy released their brand new music video for their single "Just One Lifetime."
The song is the sixth track from their award-winning studio album, 44/876, which was named "Best Reggae Album" at last week's Grammy Awards.
Their music video for "Just One Lifetime" was directed by distinguished director Joseph Khan, who has worked with such acclaimed artists as Taylor Swift, Eminem, U2 and Katy Perry.
"Just One Lifetime" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, it is great that Sting and Shaggy released a music video for "Just One Lifetime" since it is one of the highlight tracks on 44/876. This song is sultry, uplifting and infectious, and the video compliments it perfectly. Anything that Sting and Shaggy touch together turns to musical gold. "Just One Lifetime" has a neat groove to it, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about their music and tour dates, check out Sting's official website.
