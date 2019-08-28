Email
article imageReview: Stewart Taylor releases liberating 'Mess Your Hair Up' video Special

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
On August 28, out singer-songwriter Stewart Taylor released his colorful music video for his vivacious single "Mess Your Hair Up."
Taylor's vocals are crisp and sultry, and he maintains great control over his voice throughout the performance. He knows how to have a good time, and from a choreography standpoint, he and his dancers didn't miss a single beat throughout the video.
The song's music video was directed by Teo Karakolev ( 4 Reel Productions), and Taylor served as executive producer with Johnny Rice as the choreographer. Connor Street and Noel Bajandas are featured as his backup dancers. It has a retro vibe to it, where the viewer can recall the styles of such iconic performers as Prince and David Bowie.
"Mess Your Hair Up" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Mess Your Hair Up" by Stewart Taylor is upbeat, liberating and a great deal of fun. Taylor exudes charm and charisma, and it is evident that he was born to entertain. The song and music video are worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about out singer, songwriter and dancer Stewart Taylor and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page.
