article imageReview: Stevie Nicks superb in 'The 24 Karat Gold Tour' live album Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks released "Live in Concert: The 24 Karat Gold Tour" on October 30. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This collection features vivacious live versions of 17 hit songs, which included many of the classics as well as newer songs. It is the perfect accompaniment to her concert film, which was hailed by Digital Journal as "masterful."
The audio quality of the songs on the live album is top-notch, and it captures the rawness and the essence of her live show. It makes the audience feel as if they were there in the front row. It definitely provides an escape from the trying times that we are living in today.
Live in Concert: The 24 Karat Gold Tour is available exclusively at Target by clicking here.
Stevie Nicks
The Verdict
Overall, Stevie Nicks' Live in Concert: The 24 Karat Gold Tour album takes fans on a musical journey. It would make a great stocking stuffer this holiday season. It garners an A rating. Grab a bottle of wine and allow Stevie Nicks to lure you in this marvelous live album.
To learn more about Stevie Nicks and her music, check out her Facebook page, Instagram page, and her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Stevie Nicks in the fall of 2020.
