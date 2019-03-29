Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Brooklyn - On March 29, veteran rock singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks made history. She was the first woman inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. She was previously inducted in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac. The acclaimed songstress noted that she was wearing her original "Stand Back" cape from 1982. To this day, she is surprised how it lasted all that time and joked that it was worth the $3,000 that she had spent on it back in the day. Nicks shared that she had originally written "Leather and Lace" for Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter but since they didn't stay married, she took the song back, and fortunately, it was a smash hit for Nicks on her debut solo album, the seminal collection Bella Donna. She was joined onstage with Don Henley of The Eagles and they performed a smooth duet version of the song, which featured Nicks' lilting vocals. Harry Styles, known from One Direction and as a solo artist, joined her onstage to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," as both musicians paid homage to the late but great Tom Petty. Styles was also the artist that subsequently presented Nicks with her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trophy, and made the introductory speech on her accomplishments throughout her illustrious music career. She closed her performance set with a remarkable performance of "Edge of Seventeen," which was sheer bliss, and went on to accept her award in an elaborate yet gracious speech. To learn more about Stevie Nicks and her music, check out her Read More: Earlier this month, Nicks was the first inductee to perform live this evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which was presented by Klipsch Audio. She opened the induction ceremony with "Stand Back," where she instantly immersed her fans and the New York audience into her four-set mini-concert; moreover, even did her signature whirling-dervish dance moves during the tune.The acclaimed songstress noted that she was wearing her original "Stand Back" cape from 1982. To this day, she is surprised how it lasted all that time and joked that it was worth the $3,000 that she had spent on it back in the day.Nicks shared that she had originally written "Leather and Lace" for Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter but since they didn't stay married, she took the song back, and fortunately, it was a smash hit for Nicks on her debut solo album, the seminal collection Bella Donna. She was joined onstage with Don Henley of The Eagles and they performed a smooth duet version of the song, which featured Nicks' lilting vocals.Harry Styles, known from One Direction and as a solo artist, joined her onstage to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," as both musicians paid homage to the late but great Tom Petty. Styles was also the artist that subsequently presented Nicks with her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trophy, and made the introductory speech on her accomplishments throughout her illustrious music career. She closed her performance set with a remarkable performance of "Edge of Seventeen," which was sheer bliss, and went on to accept her award in an elaborate yet gracious speech.To learn more about Stevie Nicks and her music, check out her official website : Earlier this month, Digital Journal reviewed Fleetwood Mac's March 11th concert at Madison Square Garden. More about stevie nicks, Rock and roll hall of fame, Brooklyn, New york stevie nicks Rock and roll hall o... Brooklyn New york