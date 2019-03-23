Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On March 22, the tribute band Gypsy performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, which celebrates the music of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. Their set included all of the Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac favorites including "Dreams," "Rhiannon," "Gold Dust Woman," the Christine McVie-penned "Say You Love Me." "Landslide' featured the lilting vocals of Rikki Lee Wilson, where she did the classic ballad justice, and all of these aforementioned tunes. The inclusion of "Talk to Me" in their set was sheer bliss, especially since this tune is this journalist's all-time favorite Stevie Nicks solo song. They picked up the pace with their namesake song "Gypsy" and they closed their set with the Stevie Nicks classic, "Edge of Seventeen," which was well-received. The Verdict Overall, Gypsy's show at Mulcahy's last night was a fitting tribute to the "Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll" Stevie Nicks, who will make history next week to become the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Rikki Lee Wilson delivered on the lead vocals and the entire group rocked the music of Nicks and Fleetwood Mac as a whole. Gypsy is worth seeing in concert whenever they come to town. Despite a few minor sound issues that were out of the band's control, their set at Mulcahy's garnered an A rating. Well done. For more information on the Stevie Nicks tribute act Gypsy, check out their official Gypsy is made up of Rikki Lee Wilson on lead vocals as Stevie Nicks, Kyle Wilson on lead guitar and vocals, Steve Stewart on drums and background vocals, Adam Tese on saxophone and percussion, Anthony Lombardo on the bass, Sid Cherry on the keyboard, as well as background singers Deanna Carroll and Terry Pavia.Their set included all of the Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac favorites including "Dreams," "Rhiannon," "Gold Dust Woman," the Christine McVie-penned "Say You Love Me." "Landslide' featured the lilting vocals of Rikki Lee Wilson, where she did the classic ballad justice, and all of these aforementioned tunes.The inclusion of "Talk to Me" in their set was sheer bliss, especially since this tune is this journalist's all-time favorite Stevie Nicks solo song.They picked up the pace with their namesake song "Gypsy" and they closed their set with the Stevie Nicks classic, "Edge of Seventeen," which was well-received.Overall, Gypsy's show at Mulcahy's last night was a fitting tribute to the "Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll" Stevie Nicks, who will make history next week to become the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Rikki Lee Wilson delivered on the lead vocals and the entire group rocked the music of Nicks and Fleetwood Mac as a whole.Gypsy is worth seeing in concert whenever they come to town. Despite a few minor sound issues that were out of the band's control, their set at Mulcahy's garnered an A rating. Well done.For more information on the Stevie Nicks tribute act Gypsy, check out their official Facebook page and their homepage More about stevie nicks, mulcahy's, Gypsy, Long island, fleetwood mac stevie nicks mulcahy s Gypsy Long island fleetwood mac