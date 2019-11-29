Email
article imageReview: Steven Nix charms on 'More Than I'll Ever Need' country single Special

By Markos Papadatos     39 mins ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Steven Nix released his new country single "More Than I'll Ever Need." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song "More Than I'll Ever Need" has a neo-traditional country vibe to it. His vocals are reminiscent of such artists as Frankie Ballard meets Morgan Wallen.
"More Than I'll Ever Need" is truly a tune that country listeners and fans can relate to. It can change how one looks at everyday life to include what one needs versus what one feels in order to feel happy, successful, proud and complete. "More Than I'll Ever Need" puts everything into perspective.
Throughout his career in the country music scene, Nix has served as a songwriter in Nashville for several years. He has been a staff writer for BMG and has some of the biggest names featured on his songs including Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, LoCash, and Nix has co-written songs with such artists as Dylan Schneider, Canaan Smith, and Walker Hayes. It is great that he is finally getting the spotlight that he deserves.
The Verdict
Overall, Steven Nix delivers on his solid new country single "More Than I'll Ever Need." It garners two thumbs up, and his music is worth more than just a passing glance. Well done.
To learn more about Steven Nix and his music, check out his official Facebook page.
