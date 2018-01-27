Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Hip hop artist Steven Malcolm released his powerful new EP "The Second City (Part 1)" on Warner Bros. Christian label, Word Entertainment. Malcolm either wrote or co-wrote all four songs on The Second City – Part 1 EP, which is the follow-up to his self-titled debut studio album that came out in 2017. It opens with "Not to Us / Good Love," where he collaborates with Taylor Hill & Anderson, Michael, and it is followed by his autobiographical single "Watch," as well as the catchy and sassy "Rodeo," where he collaborates with Taylor Hill yet again. It closes with "Fadeaway," which features The Verdict Overall, hip hop recording artist Steven Malcolm delivers on his new EP The Second City (Part 1). Each song on this project has its own identity. The music is raw, authentic and he is not afraid to be vulnerable. Malcolm's future in the music business seems promising. This new EP earns 4.5 out of 5 stars. The Second City (Part 1) by Steven Malcolm is available on To learn more about multiple Dove award nominee Steven Malcolm and his new music, check out his Throughout his career in the music business, Malcolm earned three Dove award nominations for "New Artist of the Year," "Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year" and for "Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year."Malcolm either wrote or co-wrote all four songs on The Second City – Part 1 EP, which is the follow-up to his self-titled debut studio album that came out in 2017.It opens with "Not to Us / Good Love," where he collaborates with Taylor Hill & Anderson, Michael, and it is followed by his autobiographical single "Watch," as well as the catchy and sassy "Rodeo," where he collaborates with Taylor Hill yet again. It closes with "Fadeaway," which features Zauntee Overall, hip hop recording artist Steven Malcolm delivers on his new EP The Second City (Part 1). Each song on this project has its own identity. The music is raw, authentic and he is not afraid to be vulnerable. Malcolm's future in the music business seems promising. This new EP earns 4.5 out of 5 stars.The Second City (Part 1) by Steven Malcolm is available on iTunes To learn more about multiple Dove award nominee Steven Malcolm and his new music, check out his official website and Facebook page More about Steven Malcolm, The Second City Part 1, Ep, Hip hop Steven Malcolm The Second City Part... Ep Hip hop