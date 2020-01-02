Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Steven John Simon released his breakthrough EP "Story To Tell." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Life is Good" is catchy and carefree, coupled with an uplifting message to it. The EP closes on a tender note with the poignant and haunting acoustic ballad, "Should of Been Me," where he leaves his fans wanting to hear more. Steven John Simon's Story To Tell EP is available on The Verdict Overall, Steven John Simon delivers on his debut country EP, Story To Tell. It is highly-eclectic, thoroughly entertaining and he displays his wide range as a country recording artist and storyteller. It is authentic, raw, warm and certainly worth more than just a passing glance. Story To Tell garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about rising country musician Steven John Simon and his new EP, check out his The EP opens with the mid-tempo and compelling title cut "Story To Tell," where he instantly lures his listening audience in this five-track collection, and it immediately breaks into the lighthearted "Tongue Tied." He lets his rich, rumbling vocals to shine on "Eyes Closed," where the listener can recall such country artists as David Nail and Jake Owen (and that is meant as a compliment)."Life is Good" is catchy and carefree, coupled with an uplifting message to it. The EP closes on a tender note with the poignant and haunting acoustic ballad, "Should of Been Me," where he leaves his fans wanting to hear more.Steven John Simon's Story To Tell EP is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Steven John Simon delivers on his debut country EP, Story To Tell. It is highly-eclectic, thoroughly entertaining and he displays his wide range as a country recording artist and storyteller. It is authentic, raw, warm and certainly worth more than just a passing glance. Story To Tell garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about rising country musician Steven John Simon and his new EP, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page More about Steven John Simon, story to tell, Country, Ep Steven John Simon story to tell Country Ep