Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Hackett released his new music video for "Peace," which is sheer bliss. He will also be releasing "Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live" next month. His piano-driven ballad "Peace" features Hackett's rich and controlled voice, as well as exceptional guitar solos. It is a track from At the Edge of Light, which was released in January of 2019. The song's video clip was created by Paul Gosling. Both the song and the music video earn an A rating. His upcoming Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live collection will be released on October 25 via InsideOutMusic. Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live is available for pre-order on Apple Music. On September 25, he will be performing at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of his "Genesis Revisited" show. The Verdict Overall, Steve Hackett proves that he gets better with age and experience with "Peace." This song will certainly strike a chord in the hearts of his listeners. It has a catchy melody and its lyrics are powerful. "Peace" garners an A rating. To learn more about veteran rock singer-songwriter and instrumentalist Steve Hackett, his music and tour dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page. Hackett catapulted to worldwide fame in the '70s as the lead guitarist of the progressive rock group Genesis, in particular from 1971 until 1977.