Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Veteran rock star Steve Hackett brought his "Genesis Revisited" Tour to the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City on September 25. He kicked off his set with "Every Day" and it was followed by the enthralling "Under the Eye of the Sun," as well as the psychedelic-sounding "Fallen Walls and Pedestals." The melodically-stunning "Beasts in Our Time" showcases his soft side. After "The Virgin and the Gypsy," he immediately broke into "Tigermoth" and "Spectral Mornings," which was sheer bliss. The inclusion of the Genesis tune "Horizons" was an added bonus. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer closed his first set with "The Red Flower of Tachai Blooms Everywhere" and "Clocks - The Angel of Mons." The second half of his show was straightforward Genesis classes. It opened with the stirring "Dancing With the Moonlit Knight" and it continued with "I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)," which was an instrumental masterpiece. Other noteworthy songs in the latter portion of the show included the atmospheric "The Battle of Epping Forest," the vivacious "The Cinema Show" and "Aisle of Plenty." He even performed the rarity "Deja Vu" prior to closing his show with the fan-favorite "Dance on a Volcano," which earned him a standing ovation. For his encore, Hackett performed a mash-up of "Myopia," "Slogans" and "Los Endos," where he tipped his hat to Genesis. Hackett's At the Edge of Light album is available on Apple Music. Overall, Steve Hackett was able to deliver at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The audience knew that they were in the presence of a living rock legend. His live show garnered two thumbs up.