Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Steve Grand tugs at the heart on 'Disciple' music video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Steve Grand has released his powerful new music video for "Disciple." Grand is not afraid to showcase his vulnerability as an artist, and he lets it all out.
The lyrics and the music were written by Grand, who also co-produced the song with Tim Palmer. Grand played the majority of the instruments including piano, bass, keyboard (strings and synth), as well as the percussion, with Palmer on electric guitar.
The song is the third track featured on his Not the End of Me album. His song's music video helps bring "Disciple" to a higher level, where the listener is watching a short film (which spans almost six minutes in duration). One cannot help but feel for the male narrator as he succumbs to alcohol to drench his sorrows away. The video allows us to get into the conscience of the narrator, where he is an ambivalent state of mind.
Grand wrote the tune at the height when he faced many difficulties in life all at the same time. At the time, he was trying to work through the pain and the hurt which had followed him from his childhood days. The song and the video both evoke raw emotions, and they will resonate well with his viewers and listeners.
Not the End of Me is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Steve Grand's music video for "Disciple" is one of his best videos to date, and the same holds true for this poignant song. He continues to be one of the most underrated male artists in the music scene. "Disciple" garners an A rating.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Steve Grand and "Disciple," check out his official website.
More about Steve Grand, disciple, Music, Video, Singersongwriter
 
Latest News
Top News
The world's tallest tree is higher than the Statue of Liberty
Imagine Dragons to perform for 'Side By Side' at Radio City
The face of global warming — 'Unprecedented' flooding in Iran
Mexico is reaping the rewards of the U.S.—China trade war
Bitcoin edges back over the $4,000 level after a downward drift
Op-Ed: The Monkees put on the best live concert for March of 2019
Seven people die as missile hits near Yemen hospital
US pushes Maduro's envoys off international bodies
Hozier talks new album, tour dates, proud moments, show in Greece Special
US wants UN peacekeeping force to stay in the Golan