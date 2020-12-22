Email
article imageReview: Steve Grand releases haunting 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' Special

By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Steve Grand released a stirring rendition of "I'll Be Home For Christmas." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is the follow-up video to his 2015 music video for "All I Want for Christmas is You."
He allows his sultry vocals to shine on this piano-laden ballad. This is a song that oozes both melancholy and nostalgia. Grand did all of the vocals, recording, piano, and arrangements in his apartment, while Tim Palmer was responsible for the mixing and the mastering of the track.
The song's music video, directed and edited by John Lavin, may be seen on Grand's YouTube channel. It features a cameo from actor Trevor LaPaglia.
It has a universal message to it, which is warm and relatable during these trying times that the world is going through these days. This song is a neat gift to his fans and followers just in time for the holidays. Steve Grand's voice is made to sing holiday songs. Hopefully, he will record a full-length holiday album in the near future. "I'll Be Home for Christmas" garners two thumbs up.
"I'll Be Home for Christmas" is available on Grand's official homepage, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Steve Grand and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Steve Grand releases I ll Be Home for Christmas
Steve Grand releases 'I'll Be Home for Christmas'
Steve Grand official cover art
More about Steve Grand, Singersongwriter, i'll be home for christmas
 
