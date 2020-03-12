Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Electronic star Steve Aoki dazzles on the new "I Am The Captain Now" remix of Armin van Buuren and Tempo Giusto's "Mr. Navigator." Finnish trance DJ and produer Tempo Giusto Armada Music In addition, Steve Aoki's "I Am The Captain Now" remix of "Mr. Navigator" is made up of squeaking acid lines, stubby bass, and strong hooks. It is an incredible take on Armin van Buuren and Tempo Giusto's catchy track. This remix collaboration of "Mr. Navigator" among Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki and Tempo Giusto is a match made in electronic heaven, and it garners an A rating. On this new remix, Steve Aoki exclaimed, "When remixing the legend Armin van Buuren, I had to make it a surefire banger." "This one drops hard and is full of energy. Will work on any dance floor," Aoki remarked. Steve Aoki MSO PR The Steve Aoki remix of Armin van Buuren and Tempo Giusto's "Mr. Navigator" is available on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with This remix comes right before the release of Armin van Buuren's full-lengthy Balance remix album. Steve Aoki did stunning work at the helm of Armin van Buuren and Tempo Giusto's "Mr. Navigator," and it is quite refreshing. Thanks to this vivacious remix, they are ensuring late-night dance-floor thrills at maximum intensity, and rightfully so.In addition, Steve Aoki's "I Am The Captain Now" remix of "Mr. Navigator" is made up of squeaking acid lines, stubby bass, and strong hooks. It is an incredible take on Armin van Buuren and Tempo Giusto's catchy track.This remix collaboration of "Mr. Navigator" among Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki and Tempo Giusto is a match made in electronic heaven, and it garners an A rating.On this new remix, Steve Aoki exclaimed, "When remixing the legend Armin van Buuren, I had to make it a surefire banger." "This one drops hard and is full of energy. Will work on any dance floor," Aoki remarked.The Steve Aoki remix of Armin van Buuren and Tempo Giusto's "Mr. Navigator" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Tempo Giusto about his new music. More about steve aoki, Remix, mr navigator, armin van buuren, Tempo Giusto steve aoki Remix mr navigator armin van buuren Tempo Giusto