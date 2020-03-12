Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Steve Aoki soars on 'Mr. Navigator' (I Am The Captain Now) remix Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Electronic star Steve Aoki dazzles on the new "I Am The Captain Now" remix of Armin van Buuren and Tempo Giusto's "Mr. Navigator."
This remix comes right before the release of Armin van Buuren's full-lengthy Balance remix album. Steve Aoki did stunning work at the helm of Armin van Buuren and Tempo Giusto's "Mr. Navigator," and it is quite refreshing. Thanks to this vivacious remix, they are ensuring late-night dance-floor thrills at maximum intensity, and rightfully so.
Finnish trance DJ and produer Tempo Giusto
Finnish trance DJ and produer Tempo Giusto
Armada Music
In addition, Steve Aoki's "I Am The Captain Now" remix of "Mr. Navigator" is made up of squeaking acid lines, stubby bass, and strong hooks. It is an incredible take on Armin van Buuren and Tempo Giusto's catchy track.
This remix collaboration of "Mr. Navigator" among Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki and Tempo Giusto is a match made in electronic heaven, and it garners an A rating.
On this new remix, Steve Aoki exclaimed, "When remixing the legend Armin van Buuren, I had to make it a surefire banger." "This one drops hard and is full of energy. Will work on any dance floor," Aoki remarked.
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki
MSO PR
The Steve Aoki remix of Armin van Buuren and Tempo Giusto's "Mr. Navigator" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Tempo Giusto about his new music.
More about steve aoki, Remix, mr navigator, armin van buuren, Tempo Giusto
 
Latest News
Top News
Brazil stocks plunge amid virus rout, trading halted
Review: Parry Shen and Ryan Carnes deliver powerful performances on GH Special
Coronavirus a 'catastrophe' for Paris tourist industry
East Syria strike kills 26 Iraqi fighters: monitor
Emir's fall shows limits for Nigerian traditional rulers
Eight million sales records on Amazon, Ebay, Shopify exposed Special
Op-Ed: It’s over – Chinese new infections dropping to single digits
Gloria Gaynor sets up #iwillsurvivechallenge to fight Coronavirus
Adam Lambert and Queen partake in Bushfire Relief Charity auction
Europe furious over Trump's unilateral travel ban