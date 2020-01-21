Email
article imageReview: Stephanie Quayle releases unplugged 'Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout' video Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On January 17, country artist Stephanie Quayle released the video for her stripped-down version of her single "Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout," where she teamed up with Wrangler.
This video was a part of the "Wrangler Presents: The Montana Sessions with Stephanie Quayle." Her sassy vocals are reminiscent of such acclaimed country songstresses as Miranda Lambert meets Carolyn Dawn Johnson. Her unplugged new video for "Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout" may be seen below.
Particularly impressive about this video series is that it was filmed in Quayle's living room at her ranch in Emigrant, Montana; moreover, her picturesque ranch provided the backdrop to the title track music video from the EP.
Quayle noted that being able to record live in her house with her incredible musicians was a first for her. She shared that these songs represent her and her Montana roots, as well as the "sound of Big Sky Country."
"Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Stephanie Quayle charms in her brand new stripped-down music video for "Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout." It allows the listener to appreciate her vocals in their purest, rawest form. This video garners an A rating. Well done.
For more information on country sensation Stephanie Quayle and her music, check out her official Facebook page and her website.
More about stephanie quayle, Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout, Country, Video, wrangler
 
