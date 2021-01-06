Stefano Langone (of "American Idol" fame) released his poignant new single "Why I'm Here." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Langone co-wrote the heartfelt song "Why I'm Here" with KOIL and Zach Sorgen. This piano-laden ballad has a neat, stirring arrangement to it, and it is quite moving. This powerhouse tune ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.
"Why I'm Here" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and Deezer, among other digital service providers.
The Verdict
Overall, Stefano charms on his new song and music video for "Why I'm Here." It displays his rich, velvet vocals, and it has a relevant and heartwarming message to it. Stefano is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and his rumbling voice is smooth as silk. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Stefano and his new music, check out his official Facebook page, website, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.