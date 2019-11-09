Email
Review: Southern Halo nostalgic on 'Missing Mississippi' lyric video

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
On November 8, Southern Halo released their brand new lyric video for "Missing Mississippi." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This lyric video for "Missing Mississippi" is poignant since it is a reflection on the Morris sisters' connection to Mississippi, the state of their birth. It is filled with raw emotions.
Anybody who has ever left their home state can easily relate to this moving single. Their song's lyric video was created by DiamondBack Productions. Southern Halo really tugs at the heartstrings and their voices are simply crisp and heavenly.
"Missing Mississippi" is available on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music. It is a track featured on their critically-acclaimed album Just Like In the Movies.
The Verdict
Overall, Southern Halo stuns on their new single and music video for "Missing Mississippi." They allow their storytelling abilities to shine. They deserve more airplay on the radio airwaves. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Southern Halo and "Missing Mississippi," check out their official website and their Facebook page.
