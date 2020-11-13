Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The country duo Southern Halo has changed its name to American Blonde, and they released their new song "Somethin' In The Water." Their sassy and spitfire new music video may be seen below on their YouTube channel. The song's music video is quite compelling and it was produced by Ryan Slattery. It was filmed in their hometown of Cleveland, Mississippi, and it is very relatable, especially for anybody that has traveled the backroads in the south. Their vocals are reminiscent of Little Big Town meets Runaway June, and that should be taken as a major compliment. Nata Morris serves as the principal singer, songwriter, and guitarist of the duo American Blonde. She noted that "Somethin' In The Water" reflects who they are musically. Tinka, the vocalist and percussionist of the duo, stated that it took them a while to feel confident enough to push some boundaries. They collaborated on this music with producer Cliff Downs. "Somethin' In The Water" is available on To learn more about American Blonde, check out their American Blonde Danielle Del Valle Comprised of sisters Nata and Tinka Morris, American Blonde released their newest song and its companion music video, "Somethin' In The Water."Their sassy and spitfire new music video may be seen below on their YouTube channel.The song's music video is quite compelling and it was produced by Ryan Slattery. It was filmed in their hometown of Cleveland, Mississippi, and it is very relatable, especially for anybody that has traveled the backroads in the south.Their vocals are reminiscent of Little Big Town meets Runaway June, and that should be taken as a major compliment. Nata Morris serves as the principal singer, songwriter, and guitarist of the duo American Blonde. She noted that "Somethin' In The Water" reflects who they are musically.Tinka, the vocalist and percussionist of the duo, stated that it took them a while to feel confident enough to push some boundaries. They collaborated on this music with producer Cliff Downs."Somethin' In The Water" is available on Spotify , and other digital service providers by clicking here . It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up.To learn more about American Blonde, check out their official website and their Facebook page , and follow them on Instagram More about Southern Halo, Music, American Blonde, Somethin' In The Water Southern Halo Music American Blonde Somethin In The Wate...