Rising country band Southbound75 has released their new single, the unapologetic and spitfire "Not Ready To Say I Am Sorry Yet."

Southbound75 was just honored by ReverbNation as a "Top emerging country act," and rightfully so. They are not afraid to keep it real, and tell it like it is with their music. The band is constantly out on the road touring, especially in the Midwest, the East Coast and their home state of Florida. All of the musicians in Southbound75 are seasoned professionals who help put on a high-energy live concert.

"Not Ready To Say I Am Sorry Yet" is a track on their highly-anticipated debut album, Tales From The Black Swamp, which will be released sometime in 2018. Mark Lorenzo is the founding member of the band, who penned the single. Many country fans and listeners can relate to the message of the lyrics.

Growing up, Lorenzo was influenced by such iconic singer-songwriters as Prince, Billy Joel, Little Texas and Garth Brooks, all of which inspired him to write passionate songs. He was an only child who had penned over 200 songs himself prior to finishing high school, and he played all of the instruments himself.

The Verdict

Overall, "Not Ready To Say I Am Sorry Yet" is a spitfire and sassy country rock tune. It has a Jake Owen ("Eight Second Ride" vibe to it, from a melodical standpoint). Southbound75 showcases a great deal of talent, and deserves to have a promising future in the music business. This single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about rising country band Southbound75, check out their ReverbNation page, and their Facebook page