Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Musical duo Sofi Tukker has delights on their soaring electronic album "Treehouse," which earned a 2019 Grammy nomination. "Energia" is crisp and upbeat, and the infectious track "Benadryl" is pure ear candy. The sultry "Good Time Girl" is a collaboration with Charlie Barker. "My Body Hurts" is catchy, upbeat and nonchalant. After "The Dare," it closes with "Baby I'm a Queen" and on a liberating note with "Best Friend," where they collaborate with NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa Ueno. Treehouse is available on iTunes and on Spotify. The Verdict Overall, Sofi Tukker's new album, Treehouse, is superb from start to finish. There are no filler tracks on here, and every dance song has its own identity. There is something in it for everybody. It deserves to take home the 2019 Grammy award for "Best Dance/Electronic Album." This CD is a great introduction to Sofi Tukker and their artistry and it a harbinger of bigger and better things to come for the duo. Treehouse garners an A rating. To learn more about Sofi Tukker and their music, check out their official website.