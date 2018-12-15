Treehouse
is vying for the 2019 Grammy award
for "Best Dance/Electronic Album."
"Energia" is crisp and upbeat, and the infectious track "Benadryl" is pure ear candy. The sultry "Good Time Girl" is a collaboration with Charlie Barker.
"My Body Hurts" is catchy, upbeat and nonchalant. After "The Dare," it closes with "Baby I'm a Queen" and on a liberating note with "Best Friend," where they collaborate with NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa Ueno.
Treehouse
is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Sofi Tukker's
new album, Treehouse
, is superb from start to finish. There are no filler tracks on here, and every dance song has its own identity. There is something in it for everybody. It deserves to take home the 2019 Grammy award for "Best Dance/Electronic Album." This CD is a great introduction to Sofi Tukker and their artistry and it a harbinger of bigger and better things to come for the duo. Treehouse
garners an A rating.
To learn more about Sofi Tukker and their music, check out their official website
.