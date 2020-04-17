Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Rising electronic artist Snyder released his new single "Petrified," featuring 51B, on April 17. Digital Journal has the scoop. He further noted that the track " "Most times when I have a record, I will sit on it and try to perfect it over a certain period of time," he said, prior to noting that "Petrified" went through several different phases over the course of that 1.5 year time period, and he acknowledged that he is pleased with how it turned out. Last month, Snyder has released the song "Narcissist" featuring "Petrified" is available on Snyder acknowledged that he and 51B had "undeniable chemistry" when it comes to electronic dance music records. He noted that it was quite ironic, especially since when they first starting working together in 2018, they did not make anything electronic music-related, but now they have six dance records, all of which are expected to be released in the course of the next few years.He further noted that the track " Petrified " was originally titled "Can't Let Go," and they sat on the song for well over one year."Most times when I have a record, I will sit on it and try to perfect it over a certain period of time," he said, prior to noting that "Petrified" went through several different phases over the course of that 1.5 year time period, and he acknowledged that he is pleased with how it turned out.Last month, Snyder has released the song "Narcissist" featuring Dre of the East , which earned some critical acclaim."Petrified" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify More about Snyder, Single, Track, Petrified Snyder Single Track Petrified