Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music New York - Country duo SmithField performed at Irving Plaza in New York on January 18, where they opened for country star Granger Smith. They greeted their New York audience and shared that they are from Texas. Trey Smith was excellent on his version of "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls, as he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar. "Y'all sing with me," he said, and he was joined by a packed Irving Plaza venue for the chorus of "Iris," which was stunning. Jennifer noted that "Still a Few" is a song that despite all the craziness in the world, there are still a few good people in the world. This tune was lyrically and sonically powerful. SmithField closed their set with their smash single "Hey Whiskey." The Verdict Overall, SmithField was able to warm up the stage for Irving Plaza headliner Granger Smith. Their harmonies were simply glorious. Their music is worth more than just a passing glance, and they are recommended seeing live in concert. Their show garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars. For more information on Their set included a crisp version of "Slow Hands," as well as an impressive rendition of Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me A River." They even delivered on their take of Aerosmith's "Jaded," as Jennifer Fielder tackled the queens of 90's country, Shania Twain and Faith Hill, with "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "This Kiss" respectively, both of which were sheer bliss.They greeted their New York audience and shared that they are from Texas. Trey Smith was excellent on his version of "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls, as he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar. "Y'all sing with me," he said, and he was joined by a packed Irving Plaza venue for the chorus of "Iris," which was stunning.Jennifer noted that "Still a Few" is a song that despite all the craziness in the world, there are still a few good people in the world. This tune was lyrically and sonically powerful. SmithField closed their set with their smash single "Hey Whiskey."Overall, SmithField was able to warm up the stage for Irving Plaza headliner Granger Smith. Their harmonies were simply glorious. Their music is worth more than just a passing glance, and they are recommended seeing live in concert. Their show garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars.For more information on SmithField , check out their official Facebook page More about Smithfield, Irving Plaza, New york, Country, Duo Smithfield Irving Plaza New york Country Duo