On Friday, November 9, the thrash metal band Slayer will be releasing "The Repentless Killogy" digitally and on Blu-ray. Also, the soundtrack from that concert will be released as both a two-disc vinyl and two CD packages.

This new short narrative film and concert was screened in over 1,500 theaters worldwide. BJ McDonnell did an exceptional job writing and directing the movie.

The motion picture begins with the short narrative film that brings together the music of Slayer and the compelling story they wanted to tell. Viewers as introduced to the narrative's protagonist, Wyatt, who was a former Neo-Nazi that was associated with "The Hand Brotherhood" gang. He was known for ab bloody handprint that was left after a murder occurred.

Without giving too much away, in The Repentless Killogy, Slayer takes their audience on a bumpy musical journey that is quite an experience. Particularly impressive is the fact that it features actors that appeared in their original video series.

In the second segment of the collection, directed by acclaimed director Wayne Isham, Slayer gives their fans a front-row seat to their concert that was held on August 5, 2017, at the iconic venue, The Forum, in Los Angeles. Some of the highlight songs from their musical catalog that they perform at this show include "South of Heaven," "War Ensemble," "Mandatory Suicide," "Dead Skin Mask," "Raining Blood," and "Angel of Death."

On November 9, Slayer will be performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of the final leg of "The Final Campaign" World Tour.

Overall, Slayer is back with a vengeance on The Repentless Killogy. It is a must for all fans of thrash metal music and Slayer. It is unapologetic, gripping, intense and vivacious. The Repentless Killogy will sustain the viewers' attention for its entire duration, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about Slayer and their music, check out their official website.

Markos Papadatos' op-ed as to why Slayer deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.