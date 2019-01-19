Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Music On January 18, pop rock trio Skyward Story released their highly-anticipated studio album, "Reborn," via Outerloop Records. Their 10-track CD opens with "Hey," which has an All-American Rejects ("Dirty Little Secret") and Blink-182 retro vibe to it, and it immediately breaks into the mid-tempo "Smile," as well as "Trading Secrets." Other noteworthy tunes are the nonchalant and laid-back "New Beginnings," as well as "Requiem," which is the journalist's personal favorite tune on the collection. After the catchy "Stellar Collision," their album closes with the upbeat "Riptide" and the melodically stunning "Autumn." Reborn is available on The Verdict Overall, Skyward Story has released a fun and solid new album, Reborn. There are no filler tracks on this studio offering, and it was certainly worth the wait. Reborn garners an A rating. For more information on pop rock group Skyward Story and their new CD, check out their Read More: Drummer Brandon Millman of Skyward Story chatted with Skyward Story is made up of Aaron O'Connor on lead vocals, Scott Montgomery on guitar, as well as Brandon Millman on drums. They hail from Baltimore, Maryland.Their 10-track CD opens with "Hey," which has an All-American Rejects ("Dirty Little Secret") and Blink-182 retro vibe to it, and it immediately breaks into the mid-tempo "Smile," as well as "Trading Secrets."Other noteworthy tunes are the nonchalant and laid-back "New Beginnings," as well as "Requiem," which is the journalist's personal favorite tune on the collection.After the catchy "Stellar Collision," their album closes with the upbeat "Riptide" and the melodically stunning "Autumn."Reborn is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Skyward Story has released a fun and solid new album, Reborn. There are no filler tracks on this studio offering, and it was certainly worth the wait. Reborn garners an A rating.For more information on pop rock group Skyward Story and their new CD, check out their official homepage : Drummer Brandon Millman of Skyward Story chatted with Digital Journal about their album, Reborn, and the digital transformation of the music industry. More about Skyward Story, Album, Reborn Skyward Story Album Reborn