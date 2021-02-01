Rising artist Skull Smith released his brand new single "24-Hour Documentary" independently. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song has an eerie and haunting vibe to it. "24-Hour Documentary" encompasses elements of rock, alternative, adult contemporary, and indie music; moreover, the melodies and beats are solid and versatile. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and there is something in it for everybody.
"24-Hour Documentary" is available on such digital service providers as Spotify, Amazon Music, and on Apple Music.
To learn more about emerging artist Skull Smith and his new song "24-Hour Documentary," follow him on Instagram, check out his Facebook page and his official website.
