Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music New York - On September 24, the acclaimed rock group Skillet performed at the PlayStation Theater in the heart of Times Square in New York City. The bands were originally supposed to perform at Terminal 5, but due to a venue change (Terminal 5 suffered minor damage from a fire), they played the PlayStation Theater. It was great to hear them perform songs from their latest studio offering, Victorious. They kicked off their show on a high-octane note with "Feel Invincible," which was met with a raucous response. They immediately broke into "Not Gonna Die" and the mid-tempo and spitfire "You Ain't Ready" from their latest album. After "Whispers in the Dark," they continued with "Legendary," the edgy opening track of Victorious. Equally noteworthy were "Back From the Dead" and "Undefeated." It was followed by the title cut "Victorious," and they closed with "Monster" and "The Resistance," where they left their fans yearning for more. Victorious is available on The Verdict Overall, Skillet was able to rock hard at the PlayStation Theater in New York City. They shared the stage with such musical acts as Dirty Honey and Alter Bridge The bands were originally supposed to perform at Terminal 5, but due to a venue change (Terminal 5 suffered minor damage from a fire), they played the PlayStation Theater. It was great to hear them perform songs from their latest studio offering, Victorious.They kicked off their show on a high-octane note with "Feel Invincible," which was met with a raucous response. They immediately broke into "Not Gonna Die" and the mid-tempo and spitfire "You Ain't Ready" from their latest album.After "Whispers in the Dark," they continued with "Legendary," the edgy opening track of Victorious. Equally noteworthy were "Back From the Dead" and "Undefeated."It was followed by the title cut "Victorious," and they closed with "Monster" and "The Resistance," where they left their fans yearning for more.Victorious is available on Apple Music Overall, Skillet was able to rock hard at the PlayStation Theater in New York City. John Cooper proved to be one tremendous front-man. Their live set garnered two thumbs up. More about skillet, alter bridge, playstation theater, New york skillet alter bridge playstation theater New york