Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Acclaimed alternative rock group Sister Hazel has released their brand new EP "Water" on February 9, 2018. Digital Journal has the scoop. The Verdict The band's harmonies are superb as ever, and it displays Sister Hazel's evolution as a group, sonically, and from an instrumental standpoint. This new musical effort by Sister Hazel's new EP Water is available on To learn more about Their new EP Water is upbeat and refreshing. They instantly lure the listener in this new project with "Roll on By" and they take their audience on a journey with the ballad "You Won't See Me Again." Sister Hazel picks up the pace with "Shelter," while "More Than I Want To" is more mellow. "I Stayed for the Girl" is sheer bliss, especially since it has a retro vibe to it. This would make a solid choice for a radio single. The Ken Block-penned, acoustic tune "Elements," displays their country storytelling abilities.The band's harmonies are superb as ever, and it displays Sister Hazel's evolution as a group, sonically, and from an instrumental standpoint. This new musical effort by Sister Hazel is dynamic and eclectic. Water garners an A ratingSister Hazel's new EP Water is available on iTunes To learn more about Sister Hazel and their new music, check out their official homepage More about Sister Hazel, Water, Ep, Band, Group Sister Hazel Water Ep Band Group