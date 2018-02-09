Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Sister Hazel superb on new 'Water' EP Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Music
Acclaimed alternative rock group Sister Hazel has released their brand new EP "Water" on February 9, 2018. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Their new EP Water is upbeat and refreshing. They instantly lure the listener in this new project with "Roll on By" and they take their audience on a journey with the ballad "You Won't See Me Again."
Sister Hazel picks up the pace with "Shelter," while "More Than I Want To" is more mellow. "I Stayed for the Girl" is sheer bliss, especially since it has a retro vibe to it. This would make a solid choice for a radio single. The Ken Block-penned, acoustic tune "Elements," displays their country storytelling abilities.
The Verdict
The band's harmonies are superb as ever, and it displays Sister Hazel's evolution as a group, sonically, and from an instrumental standpoint. This new musical effort by Sister Hazel is dynamic and eclectic. Water garners an A rating
Sister Hazel's new EP Water is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Sister Hazel and their new music, check out their official homepage.
More about Sister Hazel, Water, Ep, Band, Group
 
Latest News
Top News
Second White House aide resigns over domestic abuse claims
US stocks end brutal week on benign note; European, Asian stocks dive
Korean unity, historic handshake as Pyeongchang Olympics open
Pro-Iranian militia used US Abrams tanks in Syria: Pentagon
Super wood material can replace steel
Review: Sister Hazel superb on new 'Water' EP Special
Russians held for 'mining bitcoin' at top nuclear lab
Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency's future in hands of regulators — like it or not
Interview with James Davis: Veteran star of Chippendales Special
Canadian economy sees biggest jobs loss in nine years