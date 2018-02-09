Their new EP Water
is upbeat and refreshing. They instantly lure the listener in this new project with "Roll on By" and they take their audience on a journey with the ballad "You Won't See Me Again."
Sister Hazel
picks up the pace with "Shelter," while "More Than I Want To" is more mellow. "I Stayed for the Girl" is sheer bliss, especially since it has a retro vibe to it. This would make a solid choice for a radio single. The Ken Block-penned, acoustic tune "Elements," displays their country storytelling abilities.
The Verdict
The band's harmonies are superb as ever, and it displays Sister Hazel's evolution as a group, sonically, and from an instrumental standpoint. This new musical effort by Sister Hazel
is dynamic and eclectic. Water
garners an A rating
