article imageReview: Sister Hazel knows how to light a 'Fire' with new EP Special

By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Music
On February 8, acclaimed musical group Sister Hazel released their latest studio offering, their new seven-track EP "Fire."
Sister Hazel's EP opens with the mid-tempo "Every Heartbreak," which features the band's soaring harmonies. It immediately breaks into the infectious "On and On," which is pure ear candy, as well as the nonchalant and mellow "Life and Love," which has a liberating vibe to it.
They slow down the pace on the title track ballad "Fire," and it is followed by the spitfire "She’s All You Need." It closes with the heartwarming "Here with You" and the edgy "Elements III (Growin' Up)," which is a neat jam.
Fire is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Sister Hazel delivers their latest and arguably best installment in their Element EP series yet with Fire.
Fire is a well-crafted, diverse and overall, a superb connection from start to finish; moreover, it is a substantial indication that 2019 ought to be a great year, musically, for the iconic rock group Sister Hazel. Their Fire EP garners five out of five stars.
To learn more about Sister Hazel and their new music, visit their website.
